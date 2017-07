KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A former mental health practitioner at the state youth treatment center in Kearney has pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual abuse.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports 27-year-old Samantha Halstead of Pleasanton will be sentenced in August. Halstead was charged last summer with sexual assault of an 18-year-old male being treated at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Halstead quit before her arrest.