Kearney’s Northeast Elementary evacuated temporarily | KRVN Radio

Kearney’s Northeast Elementary evacuated temporarily

BY Kearney Public Schools | September 19, 2017
Kearney’s Northeast Elementary evacuated temporarily
At approximately 9 am this morning, a construction crew at Northeast Elementary accidentally hit a gas line. Students were immediately evacuated to a nearby church. The gas line was repaired and students returned to the building at 9:35 am.

“The students and staff did a magnificent job during our evacuation,” stated Northeast Elementary Principal, Catherine Gundersen. “We practice many safety drills throughout the school year and this event is evidence that our students are listening and learning.”

School will resume as normal today at Northeast.

