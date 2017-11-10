Keep safety top of mind during firearm deer season

It’s almost go time! Nebraska’s firearm deer season starts this Saturday (Nov. 11), and thousands of Nebraskans who want to put meat in their freezer, create memories and carry on traditions with friends and family will be heading out into the field.

While enjoying the hunt, make safety your priority and keep the following recommendations top of mind:

— Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded, keep the firearm muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and keep your finger off of the trigger until you’re ready to fire.

— Know your target and what is beyond it, never pull the trigger unless you are sure your target is a deer, and know the potential distance of your shot.

— Use the firearm’s safety, but don’t rely on it, because safeties can fail.

— Don’t shoot at flat, hard surfaces or water, as bullets can ricochet.

— Unload firearms when climbing into and out of tree stands and when carrying them in a vehicle.

— Tell someone when and where you are hunting and when you expect to return home. Check in with them when you return. Avoid hunting alone, if possible.

— Have the proper clothing and gear for the weather, and keep an eye on the forecast.

— Check your hunting equipment to make sure everything is in proper working order, including your tree stand.

— Tree stand hunters should wear a fall-arrest system, use a haul line to raise and lower gear into your stand, and always maintain three points of contact when climbing.

— In Nebraska, anyone hunting deer under a firearm permit during a firearm season must display at least 400 square inches of hunter orange on their head, chest and back. This also applies to anyone archery hunting during the November firearm deer season.

— Hunter education certification is required for some hunters. To learn more or sign up for a course, visit our website or contact Hunter Education Coordinator Wendy Horine by email or 402-471-6134.

