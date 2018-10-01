Keith Co. man arrested in Gosper Co. on arrest warrant

An Ogallala man is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges today(Oct 1) in Keith County Court following his arrest in Gosper County last week. Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken says his office was advised that there was a Keith County arrest warrant for 20-year-old Isaiah Hausman of Ogallala and that Hausman was thought to be in Gosper County. Sheriff Ocken says Hausman was located at Lakeside Trailer Court near Johnson Lake and he was taken into custody with assistance from Nebraska State Patrol and District #11 Probation Officers.

Hausman faces multiple felony charges including two counts of Burglary, Using Explosives to Damage Property, Third Degree Arson and Felony Theft. He also faces multiple charges of misdemeanor theft and two counts of criminal mischief for a total of 10 charges. Initial bond was set at 10% of $100,000.

The case stems from incidents alleged to have occurred on September 17, 2018. An Ogallala Police Department report indicates a car was burned and various items taken from a business and a residence including a lawn mower, propane tank, fuel can with fuel. A co-defendent in the case, 18-year-old Gabriel Sardina of North Platte, faces similar charges in the case.

Hausman had been released on parole from the Nebraska Department of Corrections in June 2018. He had been serving 1 to 3 years imprisonment on a Keith County conviction of Felony Theft.

-O-