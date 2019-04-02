Keith County corrections officer assaulted

APRIL 2, 2019 (OGALLALA, NEB.) — A Keith County Corrections Officer was transported to the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate at the Keith County Jail Monday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) was called at approximately 9:00 p.m. after a report from the Ogallala Police Department that a corrections officer had been assaulted. The assault occurred when an inmate was being escorted from a recreation room back to a holding cell.

The officer was then transported to the Ogallala Hospital with multiple injuries to the head, face, and chest. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating. Officers from the Ogallala Police Department and Keith County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.