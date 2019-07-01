Keith County Foundation Fund Gifted $7 Million Anonymous Donation.

Last Tuesday the Keith Count Foundation Fund (KCFF) made a special announcement that would change the future of Keith County forever.

A large, anonymous gift of an unrestricted $7 million was donated to the KCFF’s endowment fund.

“Unrestricted means unrestricted. The KCFF, with input from the community, gets to decide how this gift can best take Keith County into the future,” Pam Abbott said. Abbott is the KCFF Board Vice Chairwomen and a board member of the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF).

KCFF will continue to coordinate planning over the next few months to decide what the next step is to help the communities in Keith County and tend to its needs with this $7 million gift.

Each year, the endowment fund will increase the investment earnings. Abbott says “We operate NCF on a 12-quarter system with our investments. So, our first pay-out is going to be roughly about $100,000.”

The KCFF Vice Chairwomen continues on to explain after the 12 quarters have accumulated the county will be looking at close to $400,000 every year.

Not only is this the biggest donation KCFF has ever received, it also is one of the largest ever received for an NCF-affiliated unrestricted endowment fund according to NCF President and CEO Jeff Yost.

This anonymous gift will continue on to be a game changer for Keith County and it’s communities for years.