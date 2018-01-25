Kelch resigns from Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska Supreme Court justice has resigned after less than two years in his post.

Max Kelch said in a two-sentence letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts that “it is best for my family to submit my resignation.” The resignation becomes effective Feb. 15.

In 2016 Ricketts appointed Kelch to fill the opening created by the retirement of Justice Michael McCormack. Kelch had worked as a county and deputy city attorney, as well as a special prosecutor, before being named district judge for Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties.

Applications for those seeking the job are due Feb. 16.