Kerrie Orozco Act Passes the House

BY Office of U.S. Representative Don Bacon | September 26, 2018
Bacon’s Bill Provides Assurances to Loved Ones of First Responders

Washington, D.C.  —  Hector Orozco is one step closer to having peace of mind regarding his immigration status thanks to a bill introduced by Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02), that passed Tuesday in the House. H.R. 6580 the Kerrie Orozco First Responders Act passed under a voice vote and is now awaiting introduction in the Senate. The bill is named after Omaha Police Officer and mother Kerrie Orozco, wife of Hector, who was slain by a gang member in the line of duty.The legislation allows the immediate relatives of first responders who die in the line of duty to continue to process their immigration application in a timely manner despite the death of their loved one. Under current law, the surviving family members of first responders who have pending immigration applications face delays in the naturalization process.

 

