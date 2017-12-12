Kerry Sides Chosen to lead County Court in North Platte

Kerry Sides, Financial Service Representative at Adams Bank and Trust, has been selected to serve as Lincoln County Clerk Magistrate in North Platte. Sides lives in Hershey, Nebraska, and will begin work with the court system December 18, 2017. She replaces former Clerk Magistrate Melissa Ireland who moved to Lincoln to work in the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation.

Sides has previous experience working with the courts having worked at the Lincoln County Court from 2007 to 2013. During her time in Lincoln County Court, she acted as Judge Kent Turnbull’s bailiff and served as the Assistant Clerk under former Clerk Magistrate Randy McCoy.

County Court Clerk Magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county court judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, and records of the court. Sides will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating procedural changes within the court. The Clerk Magistrate will also serve as the county court Media Coordinator in North Platte. As Media Coordinator, she will work with judges and news reporters to coordinate logistics for news coverage and news cameras inside the courtroom.

Sides will work in the 11th Judicial District with fellow Clerk Magistrates Dianna Wheeler, Gosper/Dawson Counties; Deborah League, Dundy County; Kathy Woodmancy, Perkins County; Brenda Cochran, Hooker/Thomas/Logan/McPherson Counties; Gretchen Wiebe, Red Willlow/Hayes Counties; Ron Werkmeister, Frontier County; Raquel Dringman, Furnas County; Linda Smith, Lincoln/Hitchcock Counties; Karen Mueller, Chase County; and Lori Hill, Keith/Arthur Counties. The Clerk Magistrates work under the direction of the 11th Judicial District county court judges Anne Paine, Michael Piccolo, Edward Steenburg, Kent Turnbull, and Jeffrey Wightman.