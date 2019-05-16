Keynote Speaker for the 2019 Governor’s Economic Development Summit

LINCOLN – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Jim Clifton, Gallup Chairman and CEO, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Nebraska Governor’s Economic Development Summit (Governor’s Summit).

“Jim leads one of the world’s most respected research and analytics firms. He is also a leading expert on key issues like workplace improvement and talent development that influence states’ economic success,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are incredibly pleased that he will be sharing his insights at the Summit this July. We encourage Nebraskans to get registered early for this year’s event.”

Held in Lincoln and hosted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in partnership with the Nebraska Diplomats, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, and the Nebraska Community Foundation, the annual Governor’s Summit brings together community, business, and economic development leaders and stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges relating to the state’s economic growth. It is considered to be the year’s pinnacle economic development forum in Nebraska.

This year’s summit will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Jim Clifton has served as CEO of Gallup since 1988. Under his leadership, the company has expanded from a predominately U.S.-based firm to a global organization with 30 offices in 20 countries and regions. Clifton also created The Gallup Path, a metric-based economic model that applies insights on human behavior in the workplace to enhance customer engagement and drive business outcomes. Among other innovations, Clifton also created the Gallup World Poll, which is designed to give the world’s citizens a voice on key global issues.

In 2015, the Clifton Foundation and Gallup announced a $30 million gift to the University of Nebraska to establish the Don Clifton Strengths Institute. The Institute supports the early identification and development of entrepreneurs and future business leaders, and has been harnessed by State of Nebraska agencies to enhance the efficiency and related customer satisfaction of State Government. Everyone who registers for this year’s Governor’s Summit will receive a complimentary copy of Clifton’s book “Born to Build.”

Clifton is also a successful author and educator, while serving on several boards. In addition, he serves as the Chairman Emeritus of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The summit webpage, which includes general information, an event schedule, sponsor information, a speakers list, and registration links, can be found at https://govsummit.nebraska.gov.