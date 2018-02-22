KHS Principal to take new position

Dr. Jay Dostal, Kearney High School principal, announced that he is leaving his position at the end of the school year. He has accepted a position as principal of Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“It is with mixed emotions that I leave Kearney High School,” states Dostal. “We have made great progress here with our new high school, our improved graduation rate, and our Small Learning Communities, however, I feel it is time for me to seek out a new challenge at Fayetteville High School. I want to thank the students, staff, and the community of Kearney for allowing me to lead Kearney High school the past eight years and I am confident that the spirit of innovation and culture of excellence through being respectful, intentional, supportive, and engaged will continue long into the future. Kearney High teachers, administrators, and support staff are second to none, and they will continue to forge ahead to provide amazing learning opportunities for students.”

In 2016, Dr. Dostal was selected Nebraska Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals. In 2013, he was named Principal of the Year by the Nebraska Association of Student Councils.

“We are a better school system because of Dr. Dostal’s committed service, accomplishments, and contributions to Kearney High School,” stated KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

Dostal became principal of KHS eight years ago in the fall of 2010. Prior to KHS, Dostal served as assistant principal at Millard North High School for four years and taught English and PE at Millard West High School for five years in Omaha, Nebraska. In his new position at Fayetteville High School, Dostal will lead over 2,500 students.

Edwards stated that a search for a replacement will begin immediately.