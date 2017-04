YORK – After nearly 24 years as the Police Chief of York, Don Klug announced he will be retiring.

Before coming to York, Klug served on the Norfolk Police Department for 17 years. He then moved to York and took the Police Chief job in 1993.

Klug said it was “just the right time” to step down. While he won’t be active in the police department anymore, he said he has no intentions of leaving the community.

Klug’s last day will be April 25.