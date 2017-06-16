Kohmetscher Named Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2018

Kristin Kohmetscher is Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2018.

The Lawrence woman was crowned Wednesday night during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte.

Kohmetscher, 25, won the categories of horsemanship, appearance, written test, speech and personality following four days of competition.

Allyn Leick, 25, of Kearney, won the photogenic and congeniality categories of the pageant. Carly Woerman, 21, of North Bend, earned the title of first-runner up and will fulfill the duties of queen if, at any point, Kohmetscher is unable to do so.

“We’re so excited for Kristin,” said Cindy Petersen, chair of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant committee. “She will be a wonderful representative of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, the state of Nebraska and the sport of professional rodeo. As Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2018, Kristin will travel throughout the state and nation making appearances at rodeos, parades, schools, hospitals and promotional events. Due to discrepancies in the age requirements between the state and national pageants, Kristin will not be eligible to compete at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant.”

Kohmetscher’s prizes include thousands of dollars in scholarships (including a two-year, renewable full tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College), a tiara, a saddle, a buckle, chaps, tack and jewelry, among many other items.

She will remain a lady-in-waiting until January. That will give Laramie Schlichtemeier, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017, time to compete at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant at the end of this year.

Kohmetscher’s job until then will be to prepare for her reign and fill in at rodeos, parades and other events Schlichtemeier is unable to attend.

“I want to use the time God has given me to help others realize their worth and potential,” said Kohmetscher. “I believe each individual possesses a unique set of talents and passions that should be supported and utilized.”

Kohmetscher graduated from Blue Hill High School in 2010 and is currently attending the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Many of her extracurricular activities lend themselves to her field of study. She is an officer for the student chapters of both the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners.

Kohmetscher also enjoys playing intramural sports, volunteering for her county fair, riding horses, giving riding lessons, roping, spending time on her family’s ranch, reading, drawing and anything musical. Her parents are Duane and (the late) Laurie Kohmetscher of Lawrence.