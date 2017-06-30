Kool-Aid Days Celebrates 20th Year with Very Berry Bash

Hastings, Neb. – The Kool-Aid Days Board is pleased to announce that plans for the 20th annual Kool-Aid Days festival are well underway. Kool-Aid Days will be held Aug. 11-13 at various locations around Hastings, the birthplace of Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink. Festival events on Saturday will once again be held at Central Community College-Hastings but will move to Brickyard Park for an evening concert and fireworks.

The 2017 festival theme is “A Very Berry Kool-Aid Bash” and organizers are promising a party of heroic proportion in honor of Kool-Aid Days’ 20th anniversary and Kool-Aid’s 90th birthday. Attendees young and old will enjoy over 30 events and activities ranging from Friday’s Jammers Races to Sunday’s Kardboard Boat Races. In between, festival attendees will get to participate in favorites like SeniorFest, the Kool-Aid Days Family Parade, Giant Inflatables, Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest, Festival Foods, the Kool-Aid 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run and, of course, the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand.

In honor of 20 years of Kool-Aid fun in Hastings, several popular events from past years will return, including the Jammers Boat Races at the Hastings Aquacourt Friday evening, waitress races Saturday afternoon at CCC, Koncert Kool-Aid featuring Kahuna Beach Party at Brickyard Park and fireworks after the concert.

“We are also excited to be partnering with the Galaxy of Stars Talent Search for the second year,” said Pam Bohmfalk, Kool-Aid Days board president. “This offers area performers of all ages the opportunity to live out their dreams on our stage and possibly advance to the semifinals to be held at the Nebraska State Fair in September. We are also pleased to announce that there will be arts and craft vendors showcasing their handmade items on the grounds at CCC on Saturday.”

A full schedule of events and more details can be found on the Kool-Aid Days website at www.kool-aiddays.com along with entry forms for events that require registration.