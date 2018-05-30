Korean War Veterans Can Apply to Receive Ambassador for Peace Medal

MAY 22ND, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs is now accepting requests from Korean War veterans who wish to receive Ambassador for Peace medals. The medals were created by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in the Republic of Korea to thank American soldiers for their bravery, sacrifice, and courage in the Korean War and as peacekeepers afterwards. The medals will be presented by Governor Pete Ricketts at a special ceremony on Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, July 27th.

Eligible veterans must have:

served in Korea between June 25 th , 1950, and July 27 th , 1953, or

, 1950, and July 27 , 1953, or participated in UN Peacekeeping operations in Korea before January 1st, 1956.

Requests must be submitted by June 29th, 2018, for those wishing to be presented with a medal at the ceremony. The application is available at veterans.nebraska.gov/korea. For assistance in the process, please contact the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

“The Korean War is often referred to as the ‘Forgotten War,’” said Governor Ricketts. “I am working with the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs to let our state’s veterans know they are not forgotten. They are still, and will always be, heroes.”

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the treaty that ended the war.

Click here for Ambassador for Peace Medal Application

Click here for Korean War Application Flyer