Krystal Gabel is officially on the Republican Primary ballot for Governor

Krystal Gabel is officially on the ballot for Nebraska Governor. She will challenge Gov. Pete Ricketts for the Republican bid in the May 15, 2018 Primary.

The Gabel for Governor campaign office opens on January 1, 2018, at 635 South 50th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106. Office hours are 5-9 p.m., Monday–Thursday. All Nebraskans are welcome to call and/or visit the office to learn more about the Gabel campaign and voting in the next election.

Gabel’s platform as Nebraska’s next Governor is to:

Serve, protect, and respect the rights and freedoms of all Nebraskans.

Build a workforce within Nebraska by Nebraskans.

Lower taxes for families, small businesses, farmers, and ranchers.

Invest in green, renewable energy sources and protect our national resources.

Fully decriminalize cannabis for adults, revisit laws that penalize and criminalize those who possess cannabis, and pardon those convicted of non-violent cannabis crimes.

Generate billions in property, sales, and income taxes via industrial hemp production, including becoming the country’s primary manufacturer of hemp bioethanol and biodiesel.

Introduce a robust, easy-to-access medical cannabis program.

Fund education, reform prisons, and introduce rehabilitation programs.

Improve transparency in the Governor’s office and evaluate CPS and DHHS.

In 2016, Gabel (Independent) advanced to the General Election for Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD), a race that spans three counties in the Omaha Metro area. She received approximately 86,000 votes and missed election by 1% of the vote.

Most recently in the April 2017 Omaha City Primary, Gabel (Independent) ran against the incumbent and six other candidates for the District 2 City Council seat. She missed moving to the General Election by 143 votes.

Gabel has a B.A. in Writing from Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa), volunteers her time petitioning for Legal Marijuana Now Nebraska, and is building a free-food community garden in South Omaha. She is a freelance writer/editor and was previously employed as a technical writer at ACI Worldwide, Inc., in Elkhorn, NE.

The Gabel for Governor campaign has also welcomed Sonja Allen Pearson as Campaign Advisor. Pearson, 46, and her husband Kevin live in Grand Island and have one daughter and two sons. Pearson is employed as a Pastoral Care Chaplin at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Events and other campaign information can be found at www.gabelforgovernor.com. Or, Google “Gabel for Governor” to view campaign information in the My Business panel of the results page.