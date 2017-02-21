KVFD estimates hay bale fire loss at $5,000

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department estimates 50-60 large, round bales of hay that burned over the weekend had an estimated value of $5,000.

KVFD was called to the fire near 130th Rd. & Keystone Rd. on Sunday at 7:42 p.m. Kearney’s forces were aided by fire crews from Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department and front-end loaders from a local farmer.

Approximately 40 firefighters were involved in the effort and they used 4 grass rigs, 1 pumper and 3 tankers to bring the fire under control at approximately 9:41 p.m.

Firefighters noted they were able to save “some” of the hay. Their struggle with the fire was made more difficult by south winds gusting to 25 mph. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is listed as “unknown.”

The hay was owned by Mark Dobish who has a listed address of Pleasanton, Nebr.