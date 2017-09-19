KVFD Training Burn

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a live house burn for training this Saturday, Sept. 23. The training exercise will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is anticipated to be completed by early afternoon. The house to be burned is located at 4725 Avenue N Kearney, the location of the future Kearney Fire Station #4.

For the safety of local firefighters and the general public, community residents are asked to keep their distance and stay clear of the work area.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Fire Department at 308-233-3226.