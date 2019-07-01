Labor Safety Programs Transitioning to State Fire Marshal

Elevator, Boiler and Amusement Ride Inspections Will Transition to Fire Marshal Effective July 1

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal announced today that three safety inspection programs currently overseen by Labor have transitioned to the State Fire Marshal effective July 1. The boiler, conveyance (elevator and escalator), and amusement ride safety inspection programs will continue to operate during the transition.

“The transition of these programs represents an important step forward for the State Fire Marshal agency in its mission of prevention, education, and enforcement,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “The programs align with other safety-related inspection initiatives already located in the agency and are a natural fit as both the State Fire Marshal and Department of Labor continue to deliver a customer-focused experience.”

“The transfer of these three safety inspection programs to the State Fire Marshal Agency will allow us to provide a more efficient, effective, and customer-focused service to the citizens and businesses of Nebraska,” said State Fire Marshal Chris Cantrell. “The State Fire Marshal Agency has been protecting life and property in Nebraska since 1909, so adding these programs to our agency just makes sense.”

Contact information for these inspection programs is as follows effective July 1. Individual email addresses will remain the same, but the general email addresses will change as follows.

o Boiler Inspection Program: 402-471-9902, sfm.boilers@nebraska.gov

o Conveyance Inspection Program: 402-595-3184, sfm.conveyances@nebraska.gov

o Amusement Ride Inspection Program: 402-595-3184, sfm.amusementrides@nebraska.gov

o SFM Main Line: 402-471-2027

o Boiler, Conveyance and Amusement Ride Mailing Address: 246 S 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

All payments and other correspondence should be sent to this address, effective July 1.

The existing website for the three programs, dol.nebraska.gov/safety will continue to be operational for the time being. The State Fire Marshal’s website is sfm.nebraska.gov.

“This transfer will provide better customer service to Nebraska citizens by aligning multiple overlapping safety programs into a single agency,” said Labor Commissioner John H. Albin. Albin noted that, “The Department of Labor will continue to administer the On-site Safety and Health Consultation Program, which provides free guidance to employers regarding potential safety and health hazards in the workplace.”