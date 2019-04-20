LaDonna Gatlin to speak in North Platte

The sister of country music’s famed Gatlin Brothers will speak in North Platte next month as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series.

LaDonna Gatlin knows firsthand that people can’t live someone else’s dream – that in order to be their absolute best, they must find their own voice and “sing their own song.”

Gatlin will speak at the North Platte Community Playhouse at 10:30 a.m. May 7.

Gatlin

Gatlin has spent her entire career empowering people from the inside out – through their words, deeds and actions.

She is an active member of the National Speakers Association and has earned its highest professional designation, Certified Speaking Professional.

In 2005, Gatlin was one of five new inductees into the Speakers Hall of Fame. She also received the prestigious Council of Peers Award for Excellence, a lifetime award for speaking excellence and professionalism.

Gatlin is a contributing writer for the best-selling book series, “Chicken Soup For the Soul.” In her own book, “The Song in You, Finding Your Voice, Redefining Your Life,” Gatlin shares her personal story in a very transparent and often hilarious way.

The “you-can-do-it” guide offers practical, emotional and spiritual insights gleaned from her experiences as part of a famous musical family and as a woman whose faith compelled her to walk away from untold riches and fame to “sing a different song” apart from her brothers.

With a finely tuned voice, sharp wit and engaging communication style crafted over a lifetime of performing, Gatlin ignites audiences to boldly discover their passion, connect with their voice and embrace a life of purpose and meaning.

Admission to Gatlin’s presentation in North Platte is a $70 lecture series membership. Memberships can be purchased online at nptownhall.com, through Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448 or at the door.

The presentation will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Ramada by Wyndham (formerly the Quality Inn and Suites). All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be received by April 30.