Lake Helen and Lex City Lake To Get Trout Population Boost

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is stocking catchable-size rainbow trout in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance spring fishing opportunities.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout is an excellent way for families to introduce young and new anglers to fishing as simple equipment and baits can be used.
The trout lake (Lake No. 5) at Two Rivers State Recreation Area (SRA) near Waterloo will open for fishing March 11. It has been stocked with 100 14.5-inch and 2,490 12.25-inch rainbow trout. In addition, 500 tiger trout will be stocked March 7. All trout caught in the lake must be harvested and not released. Call the park at 402-359-5165 for more information. A park entry permit is required.
The remainder of the stocking schedule for rainbow trout, with quantities, is:
- March 3 – Morrill Ponds, Morrill: north, 1,350; middle, 450; Zoo Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500
- Week of March 13 – Gracie Creek Pond, 1,000; Niobrara State Park (SP) Pond No. 2, 750; Elm Creek, 1,000
- March 15 – CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, 2,500; Independence Landing, Seward, 600; Auble Pond, Ord, 750
- March 16 – Heartwell Park, Hastings, 450; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 650; Fremont Lakes SRA No. 2, Fremont, 3,800
- March 17 – City Park, Humboldt, 350; Fairgrounds Lake, Auburn, 800; Weeping Water Pond, 1,200; Stanton Lake, Falls City, 200; Pawnee City, 300; Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, 600; City Park, Holdrege, 1,000; Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600; Ponca SP Pond, 900; Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150; Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000; Lexington City Lake, 750
- March 18 – Lake Halleck, Papillion, 1,200; Steinhart Park, 1,200; Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000; TaHaZouka Park, Norfolk, 1,500; Pawnee Park West, Columbus, 1,500; Barnett Park, McCook, 750; Oxford City Lake, 150
- Week of March 20 – Ponca SP, 600; Fremont Lakes SRA No. 2, 1,200