Lake Maloney white bass die-off not caused by disease

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says a recent of die-off of white bass at North Platte’s Lake Maloney was not caused by disease. They says the cause can be attributed to the fish being concentrated in a localized area of the lake along with stress due to spawning and a brief period of poor water quality.

Samples were collected and submitted to a fish health laboratory following the die-off. Results from tissue samples indicated several possible causes, but no single cause could be isolated.

The samples indicated poor water quality could have been a contributing factor in the die-off. The white bass were spawning over an extended time this year due to the unusual weather during their normal spawning period. This would result in the fish expending more energy over a prolonged time, making them more susceptible to any additional stressors, such as poor water quality.