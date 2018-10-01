Lancaster County, Lincoln invest $90K in drones

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lancaster County and Lincoln agencies will soon have invested more than $90,000 in drones to support law enforcement and firefighting operations.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that county and city officials believe the six drones will prove to be worthwhile.

Lincoln’s police and fire and rescue departments each have two drones, while the city’s parks and recreation department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office each have one.

Lincoln Public Safety Director Tom Casady oversees both police and fire and rescue departments. He says the departments have their own drones because they might need to use them at the same time or on short notice. Casady says the departments sometimes share pilots.

The city’s Park and Recreation Department uses its drone for photographing vegetation to help in developing land management plans.