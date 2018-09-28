Lancaster County treasurer pleads no contest to car sale charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing has been found guilty of several charges related to his private sale of vehicles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Stebbing pleaded no contest to several reduced charges on Thursday as part of a deal with prosecutors. Stebbing lost his bid for re-election during the primary.

Prosecutors say Stebbing used online sites to sell 12 vehicles in a 12-month period and didn’t report the income from the sales or the accurate amount on the bills of sale.

State law requires anyone selling more than eight vehicles in a 12-month span to have a dealer’s license.

Stebbing is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7. He faces up to a year in jail on each of the four charges.