Large contingent contained fire in eastern Custer Co. despite winds

Multiple fire departments responded to a grass fire Friday in eastern Custer County. Custer County Emergency Manager Mark Rempe says it started about a mile south of Westerville around 11:30am and was extinguished by 1:30pm. He credited the large amount of assistance from keeping the fire from burning more than an estimated 250 acres of mostly grassland. He says the cause was accidental as trash was burned on Thanksgiving Day at a residence but, winds rekindled it on Friday.

There were 9 fire departments that brought 32 pieces of equipment, 3 tractors with discs and a water truck from Trotter Fertilizer. Two airplane sprayers were on stand-by.

