(AUDIO) Large power outage in Kearney area

UPDATE (10:44pm):

NPPD’s Mark Becker says power has been restored to all but, 200 customers as of this time. More will be picked up as the evening progresses.

More than 8,200 customers were affected by a large power outage in the Kearney area Monday evening. Nebraska Public Power District spokesman Mark Becker says a transformer at a substation “tripped”. Crews are working to identify the problem and will restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

Hear interview with NNPD’s Mark Becker below:

NPPD Statement:

Nebraska Public Power District is currently dealing with a large power outage in the city of Kearney. At approximately 8:25 p.m., thunderstorms moved through the Kearney area with the outage leaving 8,235 customers without service.

A transformer at a sub-station in the community tripped, creating the outage. Crews are responding to the sub-station to begin a determination of the cause of the outage and to make the necessary repairs to allow restoration of power to the community.

NPPD crews will work as quick as possible, but safely, to restore power.