Larson proposes bill to help Native American economy in Nebraska

LINCOLN–Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill proposed a bill Wednesday to encourage more business and economic growth on the Native American reservations in Nebraska.

LB291, called the Special Economic Impact Zone Act, is intended to create more business on reservations by providing income and sales tax relief for businesses operating on the reservations.

Larson said that Native American businesses on reservations already don’t pay income taxes, but this bill extends that to non-Native businesses that would operate within a special economic zone.

Sales and use taxes would be exempt on the first $10 million of taxable purchases for a qualified business. These businesses would not necessarily be tax free, however. The bill also requires the Department of Revenue to enter revenue sharing agreements with the tribes in which the state would share 20 percent of the tribal taxes in lieu of collecting state sales and use taxes.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus had some concern with the bill, mainly with the fiscal note showing a loss of $121,000 in sales taxes. Larson was confident that the tribal tax revenue sharing of 20 percent would fix that problem.

“I understand why the fiscal note is negative,” Larson said. “But I think that in the end it would be a positive because right now there is zero sales tax collected.”

Opponents of the bill had concern about the tax exemptions for qualified businesses. Nathan Habel and Catherine Cook both voiced their opposition because they said that if those businesses were tax exempt, the tax burden would fall to the rest of Nebraskans.

Lucas LaRose, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Montana and a descendant of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, spoke in favor of LB291. LaRose said that in addition to helping tribes on the reservations, the bill would help other tribes and strengthen relationships between the state and its tribes.

Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and a member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, also gave her support to the bill.

Gaiashkibos said this bill has the power to help struggling tribal economies. She said that the unemployment rate for Native Americans in Nebraska is between 30 and 40 percent,the second highest in the country, behind only South Dakota.

“Overall, LB291 provides one of the first opportunities for tribes of the state of Nebraska to work together towards economic development,” gaiashkibos said.