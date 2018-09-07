Las Vegas man charged in flight diversion to Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors have criminally charged a Las Vegas man after officials say he caused a plane to be diverted to North Platte’s airport earlier this week.

Federal prosecutors in Nebraska say an initial appearance was held Thursday for 23-year-old Maurice Paola. Paola is charged with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants on flight Monday.

Investigators say Paola was threatening to harm other passengers and crew members on the charter flight and was throwing things at people, forcing the plane to land at Lee Bird Field in North Platte. The plane was headed to New York when it was diverted.

If convicted, Paola faces up to 20 years in prison. Paola’s next court

appearance has been set for Sept. 10.