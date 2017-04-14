Late Night Fire Leads to Evacuation of Pellet Tech

YORK, Neb. – The York Fire Department was dispatched to a fire around 9:35 p.m. at 2941 N Division Ave, Pellet Technology USA. It was reported that there was a fire in the pellet cooler with a possible secondary explosion. All employees were evacuated.

Trucks arrived to smoke coming from a stack as well as smoke in the building where the Pellet Tech cooler is located. The utilities were controlled. There were some access problems to the cooler, but these were quickly overcome and water was applied to the burning product in the cooler.

Pellet Tech employees and York Fire Department personnel came up with a way to unload the pellet cooler outside of the building in a safe area to put out any fire remaining in the unloaded product. Unloading the pellet cooler was time consuming and labor intensive work. Other machines involved in the pellet making process also had some embers burning in them. These machines were opened up and the embers were put out. This included a dust bin on the outside of the building.

Five York Fire Department units were on scene until approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. Nineteen York Fire Department personnel were on scene. All units were returned to service by 1:30 a.m.. There were no injuries to Pellet Tech employees or York Fire Department personnel.