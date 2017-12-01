Latino American Commission warns of possible fraud

The Latino American Commission has become aware of complaints of a possible fraud committed against several Latino individuals. The complaints are against the Masters Learning Institute from Merkel, Texas and have been filed with the Nebraska State Attorney’s office, Consumer Protection Division.
It is alleged that The Master’s learning Institute promotes a GED education at a cost of several hundred dollars and issues a GED certificate that has no value in the state of Nebraska. Unsuspecting victims present the certificates at the USCIS offices for immigration purposes, or present them for employment purposes, and are notified that the certificates are useless.
Apparently there is an individual in Fremont promoting these certificates. The Latino community in Fremont should be especially vigilant. It is good to remind the Latino community that GED certificates can be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Education once the appropriate test has been completed.
Be careful and do not become a victim of fraud. If you believe that you are a victim of fraud contact:
Consumer Protection Division
Office of the Attorney General
La Comisión Latinoamericana se ha enterado de las denuncias de un posible fraude cometido contra varios individuos latinos. Las denuncias son contra el Masters Learning Institute de Merkel, Texas y han sido archivadas con la oficina del fiscal general del estado de Nebraska, División de protección del consumidor.
Se alega que dicho instituto promueve la educación GED a un costo de varios cientos de dólares y emite un certificado de GED que no tiene valor en el estado de Nebraska. Víctimas desprevenidas presentan los certificados en las oficinas de USCIS para propósitos de inmigración, o los presentan para fines de empleo y se les notifica que los certificados son inútiles.
Al parecer hay una persona en Fremont que promueve estos certificados. La comunidad Latina en Fremont debe estar especialmente vigilante. Es bueno recordar a la comunidad Latina que se pueden obtener certificados de GED del Departamento de Educación de Nebraska una vez terminada la prueba correspondiente.
Tenga cuidado y no sea víctima de fraude. Si cree que es una víctima de fraude contacte:
Consumer Protection Division
Office of the Attorney General