Latino American Commission warns of possible fraud

The Latino American Commission has become aware of complaints of a possible fraud committed against several Latino individuals. The complaints are against the Masters Learning Institute from Merkel, Texas and have been filed with the Nebraska State Attorney’s office, Consumer Protection Division.

It is alleged that The Master’s learning Institute promotes a GED education at a cost of several hundred dollars and issues a GED certificate that has no value in the state of Nebraska. Unsuspecting victims present the certificates at the USCIS offices for immigration purposes, or present them for employment purposes, and are notified that the certificates are useless.

Apparently there is an individual in Fremont promoting these certificates. The Latino community in Fremont should be especially vigilant. It is good to remind the Latino community that GED certificates can be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Education once the appropriate test has been completed.

Be careful and do not become a victim of fraud. If you believe that you are a victim of fraud contact:

Consumer Protection Division

Office of the Attorney General

Or call the Latino American Commission at (402) 471-2791