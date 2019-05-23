Law enforcement hunt for two armed suspects

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386584 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY RRN | May 23, 2019
Grand Island, Neb. — A hunt continues for two armed suspects in the Doniphan and Grand Island areas. The Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s office and Nebraska State Patrol were involved, but media reports indicate the search is now in the hands of the FBI.

Residents of central Nebraska from Dannebrog to Grand Island to Kearney received an alert around 2:45 a.m. that two armed suspects fled officers. Residents were asked to lock their doors and call 911 for anytning suspicious.

The suspects…one female, one male, are wanted for two armed robberies in Salina, Kansas.

The suspects were reported last scene in the area of an Arby’s south of Grand Island near Highway 281.   Media reports indicate  a   helicopter is searching the area.

 

