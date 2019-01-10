Law enforcement respond to incident at Kearney middle school

The Kearney Police Department and Kearney Public Schools are investigating a bomb threat at Kearney’s Horizon Middle School. School staff notified law enforcement around 8:00am Thursday after a schools staff member found a concerning message on a student’s desk in a classroom about a bomb. School officials says that while it was quickly determined that the threat was not credible, they did a thorough sweep of the school and school grounds with nothing suspicious being located. Officers also interviewed witnesses and potential suspects. Kearney Police says it is an ongoing investigation and includes a search warrant of the juvenile suspect’s residence.

“Kearney Public Schools, in cooperation with Kearney law enforcement, has very specific procedures in place for these circumstances,” states Dr. Kent Edwards, Superintendent of Schools. “The Horizon principals should be commended for their quick response.”