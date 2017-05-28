Law protects Nebraska students if for-profit schools close

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A new state law allows students at Nebraska’s for-profit colleges to be protected financially if those schools suddenly close.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that under the law signed Tuesday, student records from for-profit schools that close will be sent to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Students can also recover lost tuition and fees if a school closes midterm.

Those colleges must also reimburse the state if government-subsidized students are unable to finish an academic term because of a closure.

The measure is in response to last year’s ITT Technical Institute shutdown, which affected about 43,000 students nationwide and 340 at its Omaha campus. The lack of a plan left students scrambling to obtain transcripts.