Lawmakers push to protect Nebraska from opioid epidemic

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2018

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2018
Lawmakers push to protect Nebraska from opioid epidemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill designed to curb prescription painkiller abuse is drawing strong support from Nebraska lawmakers, who say it will prevent overdose deaths.

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha said Monday the measure would prevent doctors from prescribing more than a seven-day supply of opioids to patients under 19. Photo identification would be required to pick up the prescriptions and doctors would need to warn patients about the risk of addiction and overdose.

Howard says the measure would prevent over prescribing and overdose deaths. She says she introduced it in honor of her sister, who died of an opioid overdose.

The measure advanced 38-0 to the second of three required votes. Howard says she expects to add amendments to clarify identification requirements before the bill is debated again.

