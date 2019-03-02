class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369572 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Lawmakers vote to strip cities of power to ban Airbnbs

BY Associated Press | March 2, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to strip cities of their power to ban short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

The measure won final approval Friday with a 46-0 vote. It now goes to the governor.

The bill by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, still allows cities to tax short-term rentals and regulate them for health and public safety purposes.

It also gives online short-term rental companies to enter into an agreement with the state to collect and pay sales taxes that are owed.

 

 

 

