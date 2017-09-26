class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261964 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Lawn service redevelopment plan received agency approval

BY Dave Schroeder | September 26, 2017
RRN/ Future site of K-Lawn of Lexington along Commerce Road in a southeast Lexington industrial tract. Neighbors include Kuhn Knight and Designercraft Woodworking.

The Lexington Community Development Agency approved a redevelopment contract Monday evening with K-Lawn of Lexington. The business, owned by Dahlas and Amy Holbein, combines Dahlas’s original businesses Holbein Lawn Service with the K-Lawn business he acquired four years ago.

Holbein explained that his business is housed in two locations and he wanted to invest in his own shop location and bring all of his operations “under one roof”.

Under the redevelopment contract, the City would convey a tract of property it owns along Commerce Road to K-Lawn along with installing driveway access along the frontage road. K-Lawn, in turn, will construct a 5,000 square foot commercial building along with off-street parking and green space.

City Manager Joe Peppitsch said he believed it would be a good use of the property and it may help spark some other development interest in that area.

 

 

 

 

