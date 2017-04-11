Lawsuit blames bad cremation unit rebuild for mortuary fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha mortuary and its insurers have sued a Pennsylvania company, alleging that it didn’t properly rebuild a cremation machine blamed for a fire that injured four people.

The Jan. 26, 2016, blaze heavily damaged the Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler funeral chapel. The lawsuit was filed last month by Heafey’s corporate entity and Cincinnati Casualty Co. and Cincinnati Indemnity Co. They seek a jury trial and at least $5.75 million from Matthews International Corp., which is based in Pittsburgh. Â A company spokeswoman declined to comment Tuesday.

The bodies and cremains of deceased people that had been in the burning structure later were taken to other mortuaries owned by the company. Â Co-owner Bill Cutler said Tuesday that the rebuilding is expected to be completed in September.