Lawsuit: College officials failed in duty to abused student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A lawsuit filed by the mother of a 19-year-old student-athlete who killed herself says Chadron State College officials didn’t do enough to protect her from alleged abuse.

The federal lawsuit filed by Lissette Roohbakhsh says her daughter was a victim of dating violence. The body of Fatima Larios, of Seaside, California, was found in January 2015. Her death was ruled a suicide. The lawsuit says Larios had told some softball teammates her boyfriend was beating her. They told an assistant coach, who passed the information up the line to the athletic director and college human resources director. The lawsuit accuses officials of offering some help but not following state and federal requirements. The boyfriend wasn’t prosecuted.

Court records don’t show a response by the college. The state attorney general’s office declined comment Tuesday.