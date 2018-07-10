class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322414 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 10, 2018
Lawsuit: Nebraska mental hospital violated state rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A psychiatrist at Nebraska’s state psychiatric hospital is alleging that the state has violated rules and regulations in diagnosing and treating mentally ill patients.

Dr. Farid Karimi of Lincoln Regional Center is suing the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and two former supervisors, Stacey Werth-Sweeney and Dr. Roger Donovick. Werth-Sweeney was fired in June and Donovick left the center
last year.

The lawsuit says Karimi reported procedural and medical violations, including allegedly changing patient orders, following outdated policies and denying patient visitation rights. Karimi alleges Werth-Sweeney and Donovick took no action to correct violations and instead retaliated against him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and the removal of all disciplinary actions from Karimi’s record.

The agency’s spokeswoman Julie Naughton declined comment. Werth-Sweeney says Karimi has a troubling history of service at the center.

