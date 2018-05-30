Lawsuit targets rules for Nebraska nonpartisan candidates

Lincoln, Neb. — An Omaha businessman who plans to run as an independent candidate for Nebraska state treasurer is challenging state requirements that make it difficult for nonpartisan candidates to file for office.

Kent Bernbeck said Tuesday he filed the federal lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of a law that substantially increased the number of signatures nonpartisan candidates must collect to be listed on the general election ballot. Candidates now need roughly 120,000 signatures, but the previous threshold was 4,000.

The law was introduced by Sen. John Murante, of Gretna, who is the GOP candidate for state treasurer. Bernbeck plans to run against him if the lawsuit is successful.

Bernbeck is being represented by the Voting Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.