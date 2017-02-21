LEAD group returns from ten-day National Study/Travel Seminar

Nebraska LEAD Program Fellows David Rowe of Johnson Lake, Adam Smith of Lexington, and Shane Terrell of Gothenburg returned home after participating in a ten-day National Study/Travel Seminar conducted by the Nebraska LEAD Program, February 8-17, 2017. Dr. Terry Hejny, Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program served as group leader for the study/travel seminar to Kansas City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

During the seminar, Nebraska LEAD Fellows met with political, business and government leaders. Several highlights included visits to the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, the Environmental Protection Agency, NuFarm, American Farm Bureau Federation, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Also included in this year’s experience was a briefing and factory tour of the John Deere operations in Moline, IL.

A major objective of the study/travel seminar is to provide participants with the opportunity to meet leaders who help shape local, state, and national policy in agriculture and related areas and to create first-hand exposure to varied social and economic conditions/issues that exist in the United States.

The mission of the Nebraska LEAD program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership” and is designed to speed up the leadership process.

The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women, currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness. The Nebraska LEAD Program is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council and in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Program content, essential to leadership focuses on economics, government, human relations, communications, international trade, sociology, education, the arts, social-cultural understandings as well as agriculture.

For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 37, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 AgCom Bldg, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940 or telephone 402-472-6810. For more information about the selection process or to request an application, visit their website at www.lead.unl.edu Application deadline is June 15, 2017.