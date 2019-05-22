Leadership Dawson County Honors 22 Adult and 8 Youth Graduates

Lexington – On May 1, 2019, Dawson Area Development’s Leadership Dawson County program hosted a commencement ceremony in Lexington to honor 22 adults and 8 youth for their successful completion of the program’s coursework and other requirements.
This is the sixteenth year for the adult Leadership Dawson County program and the first for the youth.
Leadership Dawson County is designed to assist participants in developing leadership skills and in expanding their awareness of the social, economic, and political challenges facing the Dawson County area. Dawson Area Development believes that each participant has the potential to become a leader and valuable decision-maker in the future. The program includes nine full-day sessions held between September and May in various locations across Dawson County and Lincoln for State Government Day. Topic areas include agriculture, education, health and human services, art, culture and recreation, local government and law enforcement and state government.
By completing the program, informed leaders can better understand issues, define problems and develop solutions to serve their communities. Graduates of Leadership Dawson County are encouraged to seek positions of higher responsibility, whether in their business or at the local, regional or state level.
The Leadership Dawson County adult class members who graduated this week are:
Jamion Aden, Cozad Community Hospital
Brooke Barber, Cozad Community Hospital
Kristen Bennett, Cozad Community Hospital
Zach Blessin, Homestead Bank
Deb Egenberger, Gothenburg Community Development Office
Lindsay Erickson, Security First Bank
Scott Foster, KRVN
Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson Public Power District
Sandy Jobman, First State Bank
Andrew Knust, Gothenburg Health
Kathy Lemmer, Cozad Community Health
Elissa Martin, Mary Kay
Sarah Neben, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce
Stephanie Novoa, Dawson Area Development
Laura Rody, Cozad Development Corporation & Scroggin Farms
Teresa Schneider, Gothenburg Public Schools
Millard Schryer, Nebraska Plastics
Ty Schurr, Gothenburg State Bank
Jennifer Shubert, Great Western Bank
Brooke Stevens, First State Bank
Colten Venteicher, Bacon & Vinton
Garrett Vetter, Gothenburg Health
The Leadership Dawson County youth class members who graduated this week are:
Cozad High School participants:
Bryaunna Everett, sponsored by: Security First Bank
Meghan Phaby, sponsored by: Cozad Development Corporation
Gothenburg High School participant:
Savannah Peterson, sponsored by: Gothenburg State Bank
Lexington High School participants:
Maritza Calmo-Martin, sponsored by: First United Methodist Church
Cameron Gibbons, sponsored by: Great Western Bank
Austyn Stewart, sponsored by: Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Committee
Celia Wightman, sponsored by: Lexington’s Council for Economic Development
Eli Young, sponsored by: Lexington Regional Health Center
Applications for Leadership Dawson County’s next adult and youth classes may be submitted until June 15, 2019. Any adult working or living in the Dawson County Area (all of Dawson County, Elwood and Eustis) or student from that same area going into their junior year are encouraged to apply.
For more information, please visit www.leadershipdawsoncounty.org or contact Andrea McClintic at (308) 217-0004.