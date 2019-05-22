Leadership Dawson County Honors 22 Adult and 8 Youth Graduates

Lexington – On May 1, 2019, Dawson Area Development’s Leadership Dawson County program hosted a commencement ceremony in Lexington to honor 22 adults and 8 youth for their successful completion of the program’s coursework and other requirements.

This is the sixteenth year for the adult Leadership Dawson County program and the first for the youth.

Leadership Dawson County is designed to assist participants in developing leadership skills and in expanding their awareness of the social, economic, and political challenges facing the Dawson County area. Dawson Area Development believes that each participant has the potential to become a leader and valuable decision-maker in the future. The program includes nine full-day sessions held between September and May in various locations across Dawson County and Lincoln for State Government Day. Topic areas include agriculture, education, health and human services, art, culture and recreation, local government and law enforcement and state government.

By completing the program, informed leaders can better understand issues, define problems and develop solutions to serve their communities. Graduates of Leadership Dawson County are encouraged to seek positions of higher responsibility, whether in their business or at the local, regional or state level.

The Leadership Dawson County adult class members who graduated this week are:

Jamion Aden, Cozad Community Hospital

Brooke Barber, Cozad Community Hospital

Kristen Bennett, Cozad Community Hospital

Zach Blessin, Homestead Bank

Deb Egenberger, Gothenburg Community Development Office

Lindsay Erickson, Security First Bank

Scott Foster, KRVN

Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson Public Power District

Sandy Jobman, First State Bank

Andrew Knust, Gothenburg Health

Kathy Lemmer, Cozad Community Health

Elissa Martin, Mary Kay

Sarah Neben, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Novoa, Dawson Area Development

Laura Rody, Cozad Development Corporation & Scroggin Farms

Teresa Schneider, Gothenburg Public Schools

Millard Schryer, Nebraska Plastics

Ty Schurr, Gothenburg State Bank

Jennifer Shubert, Great Western Bank

Brooke Stevens, First State Bank

Colten Venteicher, Bacon & Vinton

Garrett Vetter, Gothenburg Health

The Leadership Dawson County youth class members who graduated this week are:

Cozad High School participants:

Bryaunna Everett, sponsored by: Security First Bank

Meghan Phaby, sponsored by: Cozad Development Corporation

Gothenburg High School participant:

Savannah Peterson, sponsored by: Gothenburg State Bank

Lexington High School participants:

Maritza Calmo-Martin, sponsored by: First United Methodist Church

Cameron Gibbons, sponsored by: Great Western Bank

Austyn Stewart, sponsored by: Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Committee

Celia Wightman, sponsored by: Lexington’s Council for Economic Development

Eli Young, sponsored by: Lexington Regional Health Center

Applications for Leadership Dawson County’s next adult and youth classes may be submitted until June 15, 2019. Any adult working or living in the Dawson County Area (all of Dawson County, Elwood and Eustis) or student from that same area going into their junior year are encouraged to apply.

For more information, please visit www.leadershipdawsoncounty.org or contact Andrea McClintic at (308) 217-0004.