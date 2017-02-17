Leadership Nebraska Honors 30 New Graduates

LINCOLN – Thirty Nebraska leaders were honored with certificates and commemorative awards at the State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska commencement ceremony held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Lincoln. Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska.

The Leadership Nebraska program enhances participants’ leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the state. Established in 2005, Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions, and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.

Barry Kennedy, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, congratulated this year’s graduates, saying: “The key to Leadership Nebraska begins with the premise that all citizens across the state have a stake in our future, and that cooperative efforts will make for a successful future.”

The program includes six two-day sessions, held over the course of a year in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas covered by Leadership Nebraska include: Economic development, health care, agriculture, education, and government & policy.

The Leadership Nebraska Class IX members who graduated on Feb. 16 are:

· Susan Albers, Chief Industries, Inc., Grand Island;

· Clifford Barley, Ariens Company, Auburn;

· Kurt Bogner, Nucor Steel, Norfolk;

· Troy Bredenkamp, Nebraska Rural Electric Association, Lincoln;

· Devin Brundage, Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District, Gothenburg;

· Ryan Carson, Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., Kearney;

· Tammy Day, Daycos, Norfolk;

· Scott Fletcher, Ameritas Investment Corp., Lincoln;

· Aaron Gilson, Wells Fargo, Omaha;

· Jen Goettemoeller, First Five Nebraska, Lincoln;

· Kellie Harry, Mutual of Omaha, Omaha;

· Spencer Head, Nebraska Legislature – Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer (Dist. 19), Lincoln;

· Jeff Hinrichs, Wilkins Architecture Design Planning L.L.C, Kearney;

· Nicholas Holle, Great Plains Communications, Inc., Blair;

· Nathan Johnson, City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff;

· Eric Kamler, Kamler Enterprises L.L.C., Geneva;

· Cara Kirsch, SilverStone Group, Omaha;

· Rick Kubat, Metropolitan Utilities District, Omaha;

· Grant Leach, Husch Blackwell LLP, Omaha;

· Susan Madsen, The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, Lincoln;

· AnnMarie Marlier, Midland University, Fremont;

· Jarrod McCartney, Willa Cather Foundation, Red Cloud;

· Ryan Miller, Renaissance Financial, Omaha;

· Yesenia Peck, Nebraska Public Power District, Columbus;

· Brian Thompson, Consolidated Companies, Lincoln;

· Lucas Virgil, City of Laurel, Laurel;

· Seth Voyles, Omaha Public Power District, Omaha;

· James Warren, NebraskaLink, Lincoln;

· David Wirka, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha; and

· Scott Zaruba, Black Hills Energy, Norfolk.

Applications for the next Leadership Nebraska class may be submitted until April 14, 2017.

For more information on Leadership Nebraska, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at (402) 474-4422 or visit www.leadershipnebraska.com.