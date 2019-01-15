Learn about Nebraska fisheries management at public informational meetings

LINCOLN, Neb. – Anglers can learn about the status of Nebraska fisheries by attending one of seven public informational meetings this winter.

Attendees will hear a presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on current and future projects, aquatic invasive species, regulations, and a fishing forecast. Staff then will answer fisheries-related questions.

All meetings will be held from 7-9 p.m. The meeting schedule is:

Jan. 21 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Feb. 11 – Omaha, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (NRD), 8901 S. 154th St.

Feb. 12 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

Feb. 25 – Valentine, Niobrara Lodge, 803 Hwy. 20

Feb. 26 – Lexington, Central Community College meeting room, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway No. 1

March 4 – Sidney, South Platte NRD, 551 Parkland Drive

March 5 – Ogallala, Lake McConaughy Visitor Center, 1475 Hwy. 61 N.