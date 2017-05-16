Legislature shows support for immigrants and refugees

LINCOLN–A pair of legislative resolutions passed Wednesday putting the Legislature on record as supporting refugees and children of immigrants.

LR26, introduced by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, states Legislature’s opposition to any action by the federal government to rescind or hinder children protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

DACA is an immigration policy started in 2012 by former President Barack Obama that gives undocumented immigrants who are minors a renewable two-year period of deportation deferral.

Vargas, whose parents are immigrants from Peru, said there is a new threat from President Donald Trump that may rescind DACA and deport young undocumented immigrants.

“My parents got to live their American dream,” Vargas said. “And that’s all these young Nebraskans want, too.”

LR27, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, says that the Legislature believes in protecting refugees “regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age or sex.”

Bolz said Nebraska is made up of immigrants and refugees and has even resettled the most refugees per capita of any state in 2016.

LR26 and LR27 were adopted with a vote of 24-1 and 21-7, respectively.