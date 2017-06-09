Let the Summer Fun Begin 10 Ways to Keep Summer Safe and Fun for Children and Families.

Lincoln – Summer is one of the most exciting times of the year for kids, but it’s also a time when kids can be at risk for injuries. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is here to help with our 10 summer safety tips to keep your adventures as safe as they are fun.

Swim safely. Have a responsible adult supervise children swimming or playing in or around water. Wear a life jacket when boating. Protect your skin. Put on sunscreen that is at least SPF 15 and has UVA and UVB protection and a wide-brimmed hat to protect your skin from the sun. Reapply sunscreen after swimming and excessive sweating. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Don’t get bit. Use bug spray. Put on insect repellent with DEET or Picaridin to protect from mosquito and tick bites. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label. Wear a helmet. A properly-fitted helmet is the best way to prevent head injuries while biking, skating and skateboarding. And ride on the sidewalk when you can. Buckle up. Use seat belts, child safety seats, and booster seats as appropriate for a child’s age and size for any trip across town or across the country. Wash your hands often. Wash hands with clear running water and apply soap. Rub hands for at least 20 seconds, then rinse. Chill or refrigerate leftovers quickly. Don’t leave food out at room temperature for longer than two hours (or one hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90° F). Walk safely. It’s always best to walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks while looking left, right and left again before crossing the street. Be an engaged driver. Distracted driving is driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving, like texting, using in-vehicle navigation, and eating.

