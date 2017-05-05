Letter Carriersâ€™ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, Saturday, May 13

The 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ “Stamp out Hunger” food drive is set for Saturday, May 13. Â People will be able to leave canned food or nonperishable food items by their mailbox that will be picked up by letter carriers. Lexington letter carrier LuAnn McBride…

“All you have to do is leave it by your mailbox and the letter carrier will pick it up that day…one thing you might want to do is leave the food out early in the day…sometimes we do have volunteers that help us that will come around and pick it up at not maybe your normal mail time.”

McBride suggests leaving the bagged, non-perishable food outside at 8:30 or 9:00 that morning. McBride says since that weekend is very busy and many people will be out of town — the resident can bring the food to the Lexington Post Office ahead of time and leave it on the dock on the east side of the building.

Or, McBride says, if they have a post office box, they can take it to the window at the post office. Rural letter carriers will also be picking up food in the country. McBride says all the food collected in Lexington will go to the food pantry in Lexington. Those with questions can contact the Lexington Post Office at 324-2069.

There’s also a website with more information about the food drive: nalc.org/food