Lex CDA Approves Final Section of SW1st

BY Scott Foster | June 19, 2017
Lex CDA Approves Final Section of SW1st
Lexington Community Development Agency at their 6-19 meeting.

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Community Development Agency approved the funding and plans for the last puzzle of the Southwest First Addition (SW1st).

The Agency met on Monday night to give approval of funds in order that the developer can begin construction of what will eventually be 60 single family dwellings. Construction has already began on a 32 unit apartment complex. The City Council still needs to give final approval of the CDA’s recommendation.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said eventually there is scheduled to be 320 units in the SW1st. The most recent addition, that was approved on Monday, is set to be finished on Aug. 1 2018. These dwellings will mostly consist of 4 bedroom townhomes The apartment complex that is under construction at this time will be finished by Oct. 1.

