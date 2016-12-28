Lex City Council Approves Appointment For 2017

LEXINGTON – The Lexington City Council met Dec. 27 in a short meeting making appointments to boards, commissions and city officials

Pamela Baruth was appointed to continue as the city’s clerk. Brian Copley was once again appointed to serve as the city attorney and Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson was appointed to continue to be the city physician.

The board also made several appointments to other boards and commissions. The Board of Adjustments: Deb Stuchlik, Mike Maguire and Rod Ziegler (alternative); Housing Authority: John Salem; Library Board: Cheryl Burnside, Kayli Sauer; Planning Commission: Keevin Hardiman, Eli Quintero, Jared Jacobs, Cameron Smith; Tree Board: Ann Luther.

City manager, Joe Pepplitsch made appointments to the community development agency they were; Jason Fagot, Gail Hall, Abby Brecks and Steve Smith.

Finally, the city appointed Todd Wilson to serve as the special prosecutor and Darold Tagge to be the street superintendent.