Lex City Council Holds Meeting

LEXINGTON – The Lexington City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
The Council reviewed and passed two ordinances dealing with the Northwest Sixth and Northwest Fifth additions. The ordinance for the Northwest 5th addition will restart the remonstrance process.
The board also heard from Delpha Albus, the President of the Library Board, with the annual report from the Lexington Public Library. Albus reported the library has 7, 535 card holders. During the year 20,506 people used a library computer and over 29,000 people used the library wireless Wi-Fi.
The council finished in executive session.